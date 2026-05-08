3 arrested in Colorado Springs organized retail crime investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Three people were arrested Wednesday following a months-long investigation into an organized retail crime crew accused of stealing from stores across Colorado Springs, according to police.

The arrests were made by the Metro Regional Patrol Division, working alongside Metro Theft, Burglary, Intelligence and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Police said the suspects face a variety of felony charges, including theft, money laundering, robbery and narcotics-related offenses. Police did not share details on what specific stores were targeted by the suspects.

Authorities identified those arrested as 55-year-old Donald Stettnisch, 31-year-old Jessica Trujillo, and 32-year-old Chad Lavely.

Deborah Nicholls may have a new trial after the court finds possible violations Deborah Nicholls a Colorado woman convicted of killing here three children following a house fire in 2003, could get a new trial after the Innocence Project discovered new evidence in her case. Deborah Nicholls may have a new trial after the court finds possible violations

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