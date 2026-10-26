2 people, 3 dogs, and 2 cats rescued during flooding in Colorado

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado National Guard shared a video of a rescue operation tied to the dangerous flooding in southwestern Colorado.

The video posted to social media on Sunday can be viewed at the top of this article.

"When a couple became trapped by floodwaters overtaking their recreational vehicle in southwest Colorado, the Colorado Army National Guard was there to help hoist rescue them with a UH-60 Black Hawk," a post by the Colorado National Guard reads. "In total two people, three dogs, and two cats were saved in this operation."

As of Sunday, about 100 Colorado National Guard Members were helping assist with flooding.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Oct. 22 and authorized the Colorado National Guard (CONG) to mobilize in support of flood response.

“We are rapidly mobilizing to help our neighbors respond to this emergency,” said Director of Joint Staff U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William DiProfio, according to a news release. “The Colorado National Guard has the capability to save lives, reduce suffering, and protect property.”

The CONG last supported flood response in Beulah, Colorado, during 2017.

News5 has a request to CONG for more details on the rescue operation.

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