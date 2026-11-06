2 moose calves and a cow were hit by a vehicle and killed in Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Three moose, a cow and two calves, were hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted about the incident on social media, explaining the animals were involved in a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 24 near Cascade.

"One moose was struck initially," CPW posted to social media. "Despite officers' efforts to protect the remaining two, passing vehicles struck both. Sadly, all three had to be humanely euthanized. All animals were donated to citizens who will use the meat."

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