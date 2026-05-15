19-year-old identified as person killed in May officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

19-year-old Tayshawn Redford was shot by a Pueblo Police Officer after he allegedly brandished a handgun when officers first contacted him and two others in a vehicle near Drew Dix Park on Pueblo's northeast side of town.

Officers were first called to the park around 12:18 a.m. following reports of multiple people fighting, and that weapons were involved. When officers first responded to the scene, they said nobody was around.

Watch our previous coverage from the morning of the shooting

After a brief investigation, they learned a description of a suspect vehicle potentially involved in the fight and located it near the park along Carousel Lane.

When the officers approached the van and contacted the three people inside, that's when they said Redford revealed the handgun.

The department said that Redford was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The 10th Judicial District's Critical Response Incident Team is in charge of the investigation. They will release their findings at a later date.

The officers and dispatcher involved in this incident have all been placed on administrative leave.

If you have any information that you would like to share with our newsroom about this shooting, send us a message.

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