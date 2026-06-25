17-year-old motorcyclist identified as victim of deadly crash last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A 17-year-old motorcyclist has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash last week in Colorado Springs.



Watch News5's coverage of the crash below:

Due to the motorcyclist's age, his name will not be released.

This was the 27th traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). They say at this time last year, there were 18 traffic deaths.

Background Information

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, June 15 along Briargate Parkway at Lexington Drive, which is located on the northeast side of the city.

According to CSPD, the 17-year-old was traveling eastbound on Briargate Parkway. The department says he hit a vehicle heading westbound on Briargate Parkway that was attempting to turn left onto southbound Lexington Drive.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CSPD.

At this time, police say speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

CSPD says they are still investigating the crash. If you have any information, you are asked to call them at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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