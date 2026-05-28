15-year-old's death following a crash in Pueblo is now being investigated as a homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released information that the death of a 15-year-old boy was now being investigated as a homicide.

Details on why this was being investigated as a homicide were not immediately released.

William Romero, 15, was identified as the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Routt Avenue on Sunday, May 24.

Three other people were in the car at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital, and were expected to survive their injuries. The police department has not provided an update on their conditions at the time of this article's update.

No information on how the crash happened has been released at the time of this update.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on Sunday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of East Routt Avenue and West Summit Avenue, which is located near the I-25 and West Northern Avenue interchange.

According to police, when officers arrived, they say a person in the driver's seat was dead. Their name will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Police say three other people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital. They say all three are expected to survive their injuries.

The department says they are still investigating how the crash happened.

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