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100+ vendors on display north of Colorado Springs this weekend for the Front Range Makers Market

Front Range Market
Stephanie
Front Range Maker's Market
Front Range Market
Posted

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 100 local makers, artists and small business owners will gather at Lewis-Palmer High School this weekend as the Front Range Makers Market celebrates 30 years in Monument. The indoor market runs June 27-28 and features vendors selling pottery, jewelry, clothing, home decor, specialty foods and other handcrafted goods. You can view a list of all the vendors taking part at the bottom of this article.

Organizers say the market was created to bring people together through unique shopping experiences while supporting local families, makers and entrepreneurs. The event has grown into a longstanding community tradition, drawing shoppers from across the Pikes Peak region.

For vendors such as Jill Moody-Pellegrino, owner of Second Wind Pottery, events like the Front Range Makers Market provide an important opportunity to connect directly with customers and showcase locally made products.

“If you're buying small and buying local, you're supporting families, artists, entrepreneurs,” Moodie-Pellegrino explained. “There just aren't that many opportunities in which you can take your work to sell at a venue like that.”

Moodie-Pellegrino, who has been making pottery since 1977, said she appreciates that the market offers a wide variety of products while remaining manageable for shoppers.

“I love this show because it's small enough that people can get through it without being exhausted,” she added. “But there are so many different things, different artists, there's food vendors, there's soft goods. You name it, you can find it at the Makers Market.”

The market also serves as a networking opportunity for small business owners. Moodie-Pellegrino said participation in similar events has helped her build relationships that led to gallery partnerships and new customers.

“That's how I've got my work in galleries,” she stated. “People come and say, ‘Are you interested in showing your work at our gallery?’”

Pellegrino specializes in functional stoneware pottery, including casseroles, baking dishes and pie plates designed for everyday use.

“I've really made functional stoneware pottery my whole career,” she said. “I chose stoneware because it will last indefinitely.”

She laughed, explaining she still uses pieces she created decades ago while in college.

For shoppers, she said, buying from local makers offers something they are unlikely to find elsewhere.

“You're not going to find pieces like this in a big box store,” Pellegrino said.

The Front Range Makers Market will be held at Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road in Monument. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 12 and younger are admitted free.

LIST OF VENDORS TAKING PART:

Business Name
Aidan Hulting Photography
The Mountain Mercantile
Thehoddy
Winkler Apiaries
Corvidae Designs
shopjustanna
Storytelling Strands
Name That Bracelet and Clay Creations
Poema Studio
IMAGINE YOURSELF
Carly Stevens LLC
Carols Creations
Fruit Gravy
Trina’s Card Creations
Chris Reiss' Art
Mile High Gifts
Huckleberry Hound
JC Crafts of Monument
Lady with Altitude
Sage Winds
Dale Rae Designs
Cozy Mountain Candles
Ethnic BRAZIL
FuzedCrafts
Wickersham Woodworks
5Seeds
EK Designs
Frios Gourmet Pops Colorado Springs
BOULDER RAW
LUCY'S ARMENIAN-MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
SweeteeCrafts
Time Pieces Studio
One Crafty Giraffe
Moon Phase Soap
Star and Flame Publishing
Jade Doe co
Jane Anne Designs
Wildberger Creations
Jasmine's Organic Elderberry Syrup
The Nook of Sweet Unbound Voices
Firefly and Fawn Art
Jennywear Jewelry
MATCHBOX CANDLE CO.
Second Wind Pottery
Bliss & Serenity
Dolly Estelle
Kays Kreations
Right Round Woods
Creations By Joleen
Joseph Caldara, Author
Vintage Posters and Art Prints
Sage Mountain Freeze-Dry
1 Simple Seed
Phoenix Halloway
Julie Neri Pottery
Sack Collectibles
Breezy’s Biscuits ‘n’ Barks Dog Treats
Lilla Rose Flexi Rep
Kambles Shambles Soda Shack
Palmer Divide Quiltmaker
Mind Quest Puzzles and Games
Glitter Sweets
Take A Peek- KSC Designs
Meadowlark mud works 
Ken's Custom Woodworks
Distant Designs Jewelry
Zuzu’s Petals Boutique
Shades of Lauren
Bunnygirl Designs
Sojourn Well
Out Of My Mind Creations
Deja Vu Decor
The Queen's TEApothecary
Tru Goodness Brands
Germans pretzelkings
Cream City Market
MJK Enterprises 
Mai Creations LLC
FLANNELABILITY
Sweet Foraged Things
Midwestern Crafts
The Speckled Sheep Shop
Melissa Rolli LLc
Front Range Pet Supply
Sanssouci Enterprises
Freedom & Grace
Michelle's Mojo
Mile Artistry
Xtreme Coffee Roasters
Jimi J. Crochet
Honest Soap Co. 
Iduna Skincare
The Beanibeings
Dogpatch Design
The Living Flame Candle Co.
Designs by NICAJO
Kikis Cookies & Cakes
Earth And Star
Flora and Fauna Gifts
Patty’s Pots and Pans
Crafty Sunflower LLC
Ladybug designs
Backcountry Wood Design 
Mongoose Design
Aribellas Fabrics and Creations
Robin's Nest Artisanry
IWS LLC
Mile High Paws LLC
State 38 Coffee
Zenfullyme
Tiger Lilly Jade LLC
Crafts by Sirena
Sonja Peake Designs
Wild Sol Studio
Akinz
PotTerre Raku & Stoneware
THJ
Terry Kreuzer Artist
Pkmv foods llc
Wally's Mom Made It!

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