100+ vendors on display north of Colorado Springs this weekend for the Front Range Makers Market

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 100 local makers, artists and small business owners will gather at Lewis-Palmer High School this weekend as the Front Range Makers Market celebrates 30 years in Monument. The indoor market runs June 27-28 and features vendors selling pottery, jewelry, clothing, home decor, specialty foods and other handcrafted goods. You can view a list of all the vendors taking part at the bottom of this article.

Organizers say the market was created to bring people together through unique shopping experiences while supporting local families, makers and entrepreneurs. The event has grown into a longstanding community tradition, drawing shoppers from across the Pikes Peak region.

For vendors such as Jill Moody-Pellegrino, owner of Second Wind Pottery, events like the Front Range Makers Market provide an important opportunity to connect directly with customers and showcase locally made products.

“If you're buying small and buying local, you're supporting families, artists, entrepreneurs,” Moodie-Pellegrino explained. “There just aren't that many opportunities in which you can take your work to sell at a venue like that.”

Moodie-Pellegrino, who has been making pottery since 1977, said she appreciates that the market offers a wide variety of products while remaining manageable for shoppers.

“I love this show because it's small enough that people can get through it without being exhausted,” she added. “But there are so many different things, different artists, there's food vendors, there's soft goods. You name it, you can find it at the Makers Market.”

The market also serves as a networking opportunity for small business owners. Moodie-Pellegrino said participation in similar events has helped her build relationships that led to gallery partnerships and new customers.

“That's how I've got my work in galleries,” she stated. “People come and say, ‘Are you interested in showing your work at our gallery?’”

Pellegrino specializes in functional stoneware pottery, including casseroles, baking dishes and pie plates designed for everyday use.

“I've really made functional stoneware pottery my whole career,” she said. “I chose stoneware because it will last indefinitely.”

She laughed, explaining she still uses pieces she created decades ago while in college.

For shoppers, she said, buying from local makers offers something they are unlikely to find elsewhere.

“You're not going to find pieces like this in a big box store,” Pellegrino said.

The Front Range Makers Market will be held at Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road in Monument. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 12 and younger are admitted free.

LIST OF VENDORS TAKING PART:

Business Name Aidan Hulting Photography The Mountain Mercantile Thehoddy Winkler Apiaries Corvidae Designs shopjustanna Storytelling Strands Name That Bracelet and Clay Creations

Poema Studio IMAGINE YOURSELF Carly Stevens LLC Carols Creations Fruit Gravy Trina’s Card Creations Chris Reiss' Art Mile High Gifts Huckleberry Hound JC Crafts of Monument Lady with Altitude Sage Winds Dale Rae Designs Cozy Mountain Candles Ethnic BRAZIL FuzedCrafts Wickersham Woodworks 5Seeds EK Designs Frios Gourmet Pops Colorado Springs

BOULDER RAW LUCY'S ARMENIAN-MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

SweeteeCrafts Time Pieces Studio One Crafty Giraffe Moon Phase Soap Star and Flame Publishing Jade Doe co Jane Anne Designs Wildberger Creations Jasmine's Organic Elderberry Syrup

The Nook of Sweet Unbound Voices

Firefly and Fawn Art Jennywear Jewelry MATCHBOX CANDLE CO. Second Wind Pottery Bliss & Serenity Dolly Estelle Kays Kreations Right Round Woods Creations By Joleen Joseph Caldara, Author Vintage Posters and Art Prints

Sage Mountain Freeze-Dry 1 Simple Seed Phoenix Halloway Julie Neri Pottery Sack Collectibles Breezy’s Biscuits ‘n’ Barks Dog Treats

Lilla Rose Flexi Rep Kambles Shambles Soda Shack

Palmer Divide Quiltmaker Mind Quest Puzzles and Games

Glitter Sweets Take A Peek- KSC Designs Meadowlark mud works Ken's Custom Woodworks Distant Designs Jewelry Zuzu’s Petals Boutique Shades of Lauren Bunnygirl Designs Sojourn Well Out Of My Mind Creations Deja Vu Decor The Queen's TEApothecary Tru Goodness Brands Germans pretzelkings Cream City Market MJK Enterprises Mai Creations LLC FLANNELABILITY Sweet Foraged Things Midwestern Crafts The Speckled Sheep Shop Melissa Rolli LLc Front Range Pet Supply Sanssouci Enterprises Freedom & Grace Michelle's Mojo Mile Artistry Xtreme Coffee Roasters Jimi J. Crochet Honest Soap Co. Iduna Skincare The Beanibeings Dogpatch Design The Living Flame Candle Co. Designs by NICAJO Kikis Cookies & Cakes Earth And Star Flora and Fauna Gifts Patty’s Pots and Pans Crafty Sunflower LLC Ladybug designs Backcountry Wood Design Mongoose Design Aribellas Fabrics and Creations

Robin's Nest Artisanry IWS LLC Mile High Paws LLC State 38 Coffee Zenfullyme Tiger Lilly Jade LLC Crafts by Sirena Sonja Peake Designs Wild Sol Studio Akinz PotTerre Raku & Stoneware THJ Terry Kreuzer Artist Pkmv foods llc Wally's Mom Made It!

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