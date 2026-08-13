1 bear electrocuted by power pole in Colorado, 2nd rescued

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Authorities in southern Colorado are asking the public to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife if a bear is spotted in a dangerous situation.

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and a wildlife officer responded to several bear calls this week. Wednesday morning, a young bear was rescued from a power pole along Rosita Road near the Custer County landfill.

"Sangre De Cristo Electric Association brought out a bucket truck and cut power to this line. This bear will be relocated to their rehab facility in Del Norte," the sheriff's office wrote on social media. "If you see a bear in town please call the on-duty Parks & Wildlife officer (719) 544-2424."

The sheriff's office said there has been an increase in bear sightings because of ongoing drought, according to a CPW officer. The increase in sightings is expected to continue into December, when bears are expected to begin hibernating.

The sheriff's office also reported that earlier this week, another bear was hit and killed by a vehicle. A second juvenile bear was electrocuted on the same power pole from which the other bear was rescued.

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