Honor Flight 22: Southern Colorado Veterans Taken on a Trip of a Lifetime to our Nation's Capitol

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado (HFSOCO) is part of the Honor Flight Network, a national organization with a mission of honoring our nation's veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

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HFSOCO takes veterans from the World War II, Korea, and Vietnam eras on a three-day, all-expenses-paid trip to our nation's capital, providing these cherished veterans an opportunity to see the memorials with others who have shared similar experiences.

This transformative journey allows veterans to remember and honor those who did not make it home, and for many, finally feel appreciated for their service to our country.

Veterans consistently tell HFSOCO that their Honor Flight experience was life-changing, provided closure, and healed a broken part of them. As a 501(c)(3) organization in good standing with the Colorado Secretary of State, HFSOCO relies 100% on donations and grants to send veterans on this once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C., ensuring these American heroes receive the recognition they deserve.

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