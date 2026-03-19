Group submits proposal to take over Meadows Park Community Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — A recovery organization is submitting a proposal to take over a recently closed community center, with plans to restore its former programs and introduce new resources for individuals reentering society.

Brandon Cheek, lead organizer and CEO of Four Pillars Recovery, is preparing to submit a Request for Proposal to the city by the March 26 deadline, alongside his cousin, Chris Golden.

The community center recently closed after the city could no longer sustain it, but Cheek and Golden hope to bring the building back to life.

"I've walked around this building a few different times and all I see are memories," Cheek said. "There are stones that kids colored over there. There are paintings and murals on the walls, and there's no reason why this, this building can't, can't stay running.”

If the proposal is successful, Four Pillars Recovery plans to take a holistic approach to managing the facility.

Cheek wants to reintegrate previous community staples, such as senior meals and martial arts classes, while ensuring the space remains inclusive and free of cost barriers.

"Our approach is going to be holistic, you know, where everybody's welcome. Our, our, our motto behind the four pillars is no one's left behind, you know," Cheek said.

Cheek's drive to help the community stems from his own past. He went through the justice system before being released into community corrections on Oct. 25, 2023.

"I struggled with addiction for 27 years. Um, I got a little over 4.5 years in recovery," Cheek said.

While incarcerated, Cheek completed Advanced Peer Recovery Specialist training and helped launch a coaching service for other inmates. After his release, he volunteered at Serenity Recovery Connection, eventually becoming their justice program manager.

On Dec. 1, 2025, Cheek launched Four Pillars Recovery.

The organization focuses on four core principles: health, home, purpose, and community.

To help individuals find purpose and reintegrate into society, Four Pillars Recovery partners with Lower the Barrier, a Denver-based organization. Together, they provide training and certifications for heavy machinery, including telehandlers, scissor lifts, forklifts, and skid steers, giving people the credentials needed to secure employment.

Cheek and his partner, Chris, are currently reaching out to former community center staff and community members to collaborate on reintegrating the old programs.

"I really look forward to seeing what happens at this building if we aren't able to get it. I would love to be a part of it at some capacity, you know," Cheek said.

