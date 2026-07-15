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Attorney general appealing decision to overturn Letecia Stauch's conviction

Colorado's attorney general has filed an appeal to reverse a decision that overturned Letecia Stauch's murder conviction.
Attorney general appealing decision to overturn Letecia Stauch's conviction
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COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado's attorney general has filed an appeal to reverse a decision that overturned Letecia Stauch's murder conviction.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the appeal was filed on June 29.

Stauch was convicted of first degree murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, back in 2023. She was sentenced to life in prison.

  • Watch News5's coverage of the conviction below:

The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the conviction in April because a member of the jury had a son-in-law who worked for the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

  • Watch News5's coverage of the Colorado Court of Appeal's decision below:

The Colorado Supreme Court will decide whether to take up the case at the start of its next term, which is in September. If the court does not take the case, Stauch will get a new trial.

The Gazette's Nick Smith contributed to this web story.

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