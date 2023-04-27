Sallie Clark endorses Springs mayoral runoff candidate Yemi Mobolade

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Colorado Springs mayoral candidate, Sallie Clark is officially endorsing runoff candidate Yemi Mobolade. The announcement was made at a press conference hosted by Mobolade at city hall on Thursday, April 27.

Clark was the third-place finisher in the initial 2023 mayoral election. She released a statement declaring concession in the initial election earlier in April.

Mayoral runoff candidate, Wayne Williams announced that most of the city council is supporting him in the runoff on the morning of Thursday, April 27. Williams' supporting members include Randy Helms, Lynette Crow-Iverson, Dave Donelson, Mike O'Malley, and David Leinweber.

In the initial election, Clark trailed Williams by about 1,500 hundred votes. Mobolade held the top spot with about 30% of voters selecting him out of a field of a dozen candidates.

A runoff debate between Mobolade and Williams will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House. KOAA, News5 anchor Rob Quirk will act as moderator, joined by panelists Vince Bzdek, Executive Editor of The Gazette, and Alasyn Zimmerman, KOAA, News5 anchor.

News5's Andy Koen is in attendance at Mobolade's press conference and will provide updates via Twitter.

