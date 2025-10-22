Governor Polis activates National Guard to help with election cybersecurity

COLORADO (KOAA) — Governor Jared Polis is taking steps to protect Colorado's upcoming election from cyber threats. He signed an executive order Tuesday activating unarmed Colorado National Guard members to help with election cybersecurity defense.

The Governor has used the National Guard for election security since 2019.

You can view key dates and deadlines for this year's election below:

October 27 - Last day to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the Coordinated Election.

October 28 - First day the minimum number of required drop boxes must be open for the November 4 Coordinated Election.

November 4 - Coordinated Election, Polls Open 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 12 - Last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received by the county clerk to be counted in the 2025 Coordinated Election.

November 14 - First day that interested parties may request and file for a recount at their own expense for the November 4, 2025, Coordinated Election.

For more information about the upcoming election and key dates, click here.

Are you unsure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

