Colorado ballots mailed Friday, other key dates to know about November's upcoming election

Colorado voters can expect to see their mail-in ballots arrive in the coming days, as Friday marked the first day local election offices could mail out their ballots.

The November 2025 election will take place on the 4th, with polls and ballot drop boxes being open until 7:00 p.m.

This year, across the state, Colorado voters will vote on two statewide ballot issues. Proposition LL and MM. You can view the official ballot language for those issues below.

Proposition LL

Without raising taxes, may the state keep and spend all revenue generated by the 2022 voter-approved state tax deduction limits on individuals with incomes of $300,000 or more and maintain these deduction limits in order to continue funding the healthy school meals for all program, which pays for public schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in kindergarten through twelfth grade?

Proposition MM

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED BY $95 MILLION ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES TO SUPPORT ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD FOR COLORADO KIDS AND FAMILIES, INCLUDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH, INCREASING STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE A FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING ITEMIZED OR STANDARD STATE INCOME TAX DEDUCTIONS TO $1,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $2,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS FOR THE PURPOSES OF FULLY FUNDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO CONTINUE PAYING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OFFER FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH TO ALL PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS WHILE ALSO INCREASING WAGES FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS, HELPING SCHOOLS USE BASIC, NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS, INSTEAD OF PROCESSED PRODUCTS, AND ENSURING THAT COLORADO GROWN AND RAISED PRODUCTS ARE PART OF SCHOOL MEALS; SUPPORTING THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (SNAP) THAT HELPS LOW-INCOME COLORADO FAMILIES AFFORD GROCERIES; AND ALLOWING THE STATE TO RETAIN AND SPEND AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE ALL ADDITIONAL TAX REGENERATED BY THESE TAX DEDUCTION CHANGES?

Each county across our market area will be hosting various local elections, from school board districts to city officials. News5 will have a breakdown on what is on the ballot in your county in the coming days.

Looking ahead, here are some key dates and resources you should know about.

Key Dates

October 14 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive for the Coordinated Election.

October 15 - Last day to post Voter Service and Polling Center, Polling Location, and Drop-off signs for the Coordinated Election.

October 17 - Deadline for the county clerk to send mail ballot packets to each active eligible elector for the Coordinated Election.

October 20 - Last day for county chairpersons of major political parties to certify appointment of registered electors to serve as members of canvass board for statewide ballot measure in the Coordinated Election; members of canvass board for other ballot content will be appointed in accordance with intergovernmental agreement.

October 20 - Counting of mail ballots may begin. No results may be disclosed until after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

October 27 - Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the Coordinated Election.

October 28 - First day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open for the November 4th Coordinated Election.

November 4 - Coordinated Election, Polls Open 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 12 - Last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received by the county clerk in order to be counted in the 2025 Coordinated Election.

November 14 - First day that interested parties may request and file for a recount at their own expense for the November 4, 2025, Coordinated Election.

Resources From the Colorado Secretary of State's Office

Register to Vote

Check My Mail Ballot

View My Sample Ballot

Contact My County Clerk

Military or Overseas Voters

Accessible Voting

Colorado Voter ID Requirements

All voters who vote at the polls must provide identification. If you are voting by mail for the first time, you may also need to provide a photocopy of your identification when you return your mail ballot.

The following documents are acceptable forms of identification:

A valid Colorado driver’s license or valid identification card issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue. (Note: documents issued to not lawfully present and temporarily lawfully present individuals under Part 5 of Article 2 of Title 42, C.R.S. are not acceptable forms of identification.)

A valid U.S. passport.

A valid employee identification card with a photograph of the eligible elector issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. government or of Colorado, or by any county, municipality, board, authority, or other political subdivision of Colorado.

A valid pilot’s license issued by the federal aviation administration or other authorized agency of the U.S.

A valid U.S. military identification card with a photograph of the eligible elector.

A copy of a current (within the last 60 days) utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the name and address of the elector.

A Certificate of Degree of Indian or Alaskan Native Blood.

A valid Medicare or Medicaid card issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

A certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate for the elector.

Certified documentation of naturalization.

A valid student identification card with a photograph of the eligible elector issued by an institute of higher education in Colorado, as defined in section 23-3.1-102(5), C.R.S..

A valid veteran identification card issued by the U.S. department of veterans affairs veterans health administration with a photograph of the eligible elector.

A valid identification card issued by a federally recognized tribal government certifying tribal membership.

Any form of identification listed above that shows your address must show a Colorado address to qualify as an acceptable form of identification.

The following documents are also considered acceptable forms of identification for voting:

Verification that a voter is a resident of a group residential facility, as defined in section 1-1-104(18.5), C.R.S.

Verification that a voter is a person committed to the department of human services and confined and eligible to register and vote shall be considered sufficient identification of such person for the purposes of section 1-2-210.5, C.R.S.

Written correspondence from the county sheriff or his or her designee to the county clerk indicating that a voter is confined in a county jail or detention facility.

The following are NOT acceptable forms of identification:

A driver’s license or identification card issued to not lawfully present and temporarily lawfully present individuals under Part 5 of Article 2 of Title 42, C.R.S.

Any document produced by Colorado’s statewide voter registration system.

_____

