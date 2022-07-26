Florence will hold special election for new city council members next Tuesday

FLORENCE — After the mass resignation of all six members of Florence's City Council in March 2022, the city will hold a special election on Tues. Aug. 2 to fill the open seats.

The election will take place at the Emergent Campus Gymnasium at 215 N. Maple St. near Florence City Hall. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kristal Wood, Anthony Esquibel, Brian Allen, Melissa Hardy, Mike Vendetti, and Allen Kinsley all submitted resignations in the spring stating that certain city circumstances were the reason.

The resignations came after former City Manager Michael Patterson was fired by the council back on Aug. 31, 2021. On Nov. 15, 2021, he was arrested at Denver International Airport on charges of stalking-emotional distress (Class 5 Felony), sexual contact - no consent (Class 1 Misdemeanor), and providing alcohol to a minor (Class 1 Misdemeanor).

One former City Council member stated that he didn't believe all six would have resigned had Patterson not been fired and arrested.

However, Mike Vendetti is on the special election ballot, hoping to return to his City Council position.

Voters in Florence can vote for two candidates in the respective ward that they reside. Any person who is unable to vote at the polls may contact the City Clerk's Office and request an absentee ballot application form.

Below is a list of the candidates running for City Council under their respective wards:

Ward 1



James Vanhoutan

Rudl Mergelman

Kevin Bradley

Anthony Puckett

Ward 2

Matthew Stiefel

Steve Wolfe

Eric Hatfield

Kathryn Johanna Nabors

Ward 3

Mike Vendetti

Gayle MacKinnon

Deborah Gibson

