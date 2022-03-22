Entire Florence City Council resigns

FLORENCE — Six Florence City Council members have resigned. News 5 spoke with City Clerk, Jessica Hill, who confirmed that Kristal Wood, Anthony Esquibel, Brian Allen, Melissa Hardy, Mike Vendetti, and Allen Knisley submitted letters of resignation, effective immediately.

Clark told News 5 that they indicated that they are "not being effective," and did not provide additional information.

Interim Mayor Paul Villagranna, who is also a member of the council, has not stepped down.

The City Clerk says they are consulting with the city attorney to determine how to move forward and replace those council members and conduct town business.

This is a developing story.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.