Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Tom Strand

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and the Gazette are speaking with the candidates in the Colorado Springs Mayoral race this spring. Ballots will be mailed out for this election beginning March 10 and are due by 7:00 pm on April 4.

The video attached to this article is my conversation with the candidate. Below you will find contact information and answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Gazette.

Candidate name: Tom Strand

Campaign phone number: 719-210-1607

Campaign email: tomstrand19@yahoo.com

Campaign website: Not available.

Campaign mailing address: 545 Third St., P.O. Box 1461, Monument, CO 80132

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

The top three priorities for mayoral office are public safety, public safety and public safety. We must recruit, in the next year, 100 additional trained and sworn officers, and retain 90% of our current Colorado Springs Police Department force. We must focus on making Colorado Springs the safest city in Colorado. More foot patrol police, motorcycle patrols, bicycle patrols, begin an equestrian operation and reacquire a CSPD helicopter group. The two Homeless Operations Teams need to be doubled. Secondary priorities include emphasis on infrastructure and public works — streets (potholes), bridges and especially neighborhood sidewalks. Finally, a carefully managed economic development growth program with increased affordable housing, which will retain more good-paying jobs for local high school and post-secondary school graduates.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

To me, the greatest city challenge is developing and creating "affordable housing." Not just meetings, discussions and targets, but real measurable homes for people, focused on multi-family units that people can pay for (less than $ 1,200 per month rent) and more accessory dwelling units, duplexes and tiny home units. Housing is the key community need and its availability will, in my opinion, lead to less homelessness, less criminal behavior and less behavioral and mental health (issues), as well as substance abuse concerns and challenges. All these shortfalls, needs and problems are interconnected and associated with having a warm, safe place to live.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I'm the most qualified mayoral candidate because of my integrity, experience and relationships. After retiring from a 30-year Air Force career as a judge advocate I served as president of the District 11 school board. As an at-large City Council member I've held all four leadership positions during my eight years on council and four-service Colorado Springs Utilities Board of Directors. I serve as chair of the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department's Regional Building Commission, chair of the City Audit Committee and am a council representative to the Military Advisory Committee, the Visit COS board, the 2C Advisory Board and the stormwater commission. I have the experience and relationships to be the best strong mayor of our growing city.

