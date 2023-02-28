Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Sallie Clark

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and the Gazette are speaking with the candidates in the Colorado Springs Mayoral race this spring. Ballots will be mailed out for this election beginning March 10 and are due by 7:00 pm on April 4.

The video attached to this article is my conversation with the candidate. Below you will find contact information and answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Gazette.

Candidate name: Sallie Clark

Campaign phone number: 719-651-5030

Campaign email: Sallie@ElectClark.com

Campaign website: ElectClark.com

Campaign mailing address: P.O. Box 38279, Colorado Springs, CO 80937

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

My top three priorities are public safety, reducing homelessness and championing affordable housing. I will engage residents, community and business leaders in setting measurable objectives for our city's future. Our city will develop short-, medium- and long-term goals and publish a four-year road map. We will assess current staffing, budget and financial forecasting to streamline and make improvements. We will engage city departments to address challenges with a priority of customer service. Having worked at all levels of government and as a small business owner, I will use my skillset to leverage resources and address our city's complex needs. It's about preserving our quality of life: safe neighborhoods, wildfire preparedness, roads and transportation, parks/open space and a responsible government.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

It is planning for growth and maintaining our current citizens' quality of life. We must place the citizens of Colorado Springs first in every decision that is made. Our city, like others, struggles with drought and depletion of the Colorado River. As mayor, I will only consider legislative solutions grounded in science/data that is supported by our community. I will draw on my network of relationships in navigating state and federal levels of government. Our city, the community and the government need to develop a balanced growth and water solution plan that works for all of us. Within my first 90 days in office, I will convene a citizen-business-government task force to address this issue.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

I am the only mayoral candidate with executive experience and management skills at the state and national levels of government as well as a former councilmember, utilities board member and county commissioner. I am a successful small business owner for 36-plus years and a military wife married for 42 years. I know the difficulties of running a small business, making payroll, managing employees, paying taxes and responding to unfunded government mandates.

