Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 and the Gazette are speaking with the candidates in the Colorado Springs Mayoral race this spring. Ballots will be mailed out for this election beginning March 10 and are due by 7:00 pm on April 4.

The video attached to this article is my conversation with the candidate. Below you will find contact information and answers to a candidate questionnaire from The Gazette.

Candidate name: Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

Campaign phone number: Not available.

Campaign email: kallanformayor2023@gmail.com

Campaign website: kallan4mayor2023.com

Campaign mailing address: 1670 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Suite F, P.O. Box 140, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

What are your top 3 priorities for this office?

Affordable housing, the homeless crisis and getting the city more informed and involved in civic engagement. Affordable housing is the most important to me, because it plays right into the homeless crisis. Both will continue to get worse if not addressed right now. I want to get the city more involved with civil engagement, because that is who I will be representing. I want to hold my own town hall meetings once a week so I can hear of problems that people are facing in their everyday life. That way I will be able to help and understand the real challenges our city and residents are facing.

What do you think the city's largest challenge is and how do you plan to address it?

Affordable housing. We can increase the supply of modestly priced housing by providing incentives and subsidies to developers for construction of apartments and houses. Establish local zoning policies that limit higher-end development and prioritize affordable housing. Provide more grants and loans to help first-time homebuyers. Streamline the permitting process for affordable housing projects.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position?

That is a tough question because I do not hold the typical resume of mayoral candidate, but that does not mean I will not work the hardest to better the lives of the citizens of Colorado Springs. I feel like it gives me an edge by not being a career politician and that I am not in anyone's pocket. I just want to the chance to have a positive impact on the community I live in and help as many people as I can.

____

Learn more about all the candidates with our Election Watch page. You can also find information on this election, the candidates for Mayor and City Council, plus the lone ballot issue and where to return your ballot with Everything you need to know about the Colorado Springs April Election

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download, and start watching.