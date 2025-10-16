2025 Election: What's on the ballot in Teller County?

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The 2025 Coordinated election is just three weeks away, and Teller County voters have a lot to decide from municipal government leaders to school district offices.

Key Dates and Deadlines

October 17 - Deadline for the county clerk to send mail ballot packets to each active, eligible elector for the Coordinated Election.

October 20 - Last day for county chairpersons of major political parties to certify appointment of registered electors to serve as members of the canvass board for statewide ballot measure in the Coordinated Election; members of the canvass board for other ballot content will be appointed in accordance with intergovernmental agreement.

October 20 - Counting of mail ballots may begin. No results may be disclosed until after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

October 27 - Last day to apply to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the Coordinated Election.

October 28 - First day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open for the November 4 Coordinated Election.

November 4 - Coordinated Election, Polls Open 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 12 - Last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received by the county clerk to be counted in the 2025 Coordinated Election.

November 14 - First day that interested parties may request and file for a recount at their own expense for the November 4, 2025, Coordinated Election.

For more information about the upcoming election and key dates, click here.

Are you unsure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

You can view the ballot language below or by clicking here.

Municipal Offices

City of Cripple Creek Council - Ward 4

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Bruce Brown

City of Cripple Creek Council - Ward 5

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Katherine M. Lewis Jerden

JR Gatlin

City of Victor Clerk/Treasurer

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

There are no candidates for this office

City of Victor Mayor

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Barbara Manning

Victor Council Ward 1

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Steve Bracklein

Victor Council Ward 2

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Nancy J. Hanks

School District Offices

Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Directors - District B - At Large

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Bert West

Laura Gordon

Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Directors - District D

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Norm Michaels

Kassidi Gilgenast

Woodland Park School District RE-2 Board of Directors - District D

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Clayton G. Austin

Carol Greenstreet

Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Board of Directors - At-large

(Vote for Three) (Four year term)

Kasie Hilfers

Amanda Marie Young

Donna Brazill

City of Cripple Creek Home Rule Commission

Candidates to be placed on the City of Cripple Creek Home Rule Charter Commission if Ballot Question 2B passes.

(Vote for Eight)

Bruce Brown

Kirk Pennock

Elwood Henson

Kelly W. Turner

Zeb Pennock

Jonathon Smith

Shawn M. Naprawa

Steven DiCamilo

Ballot Measures

Ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically.

A ballot question listed as an “amendment” proposes a change to the Colorado Constitution, and a ballot question listed as a “proposition” proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A “YES/FOR” vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances.

A “NO/AGAINST” vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

State Ballot Measures

Proposition LL (STATUTORY)

Without raising taxes, may the state keep and spend all revenue generated by the 2022 voter‑approved state tax deduction limits on individuals with incomes of $300,000 or more and maintain these deduction limits in order to continue funding the Healthy School Meals for All program, which pays for public schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in kindergarten through twelfth grade?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Proposition MM (STATUTORY)

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED BY $95 MILLION ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES TO SUPPORT ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD FOR COLORADO KIDS AND FAMILIES, INCLUDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH:

INCREASING STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE A FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING DEDUCTIONS TO $1,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $2,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS FOR THE PURPOSES OF FULLY FUNDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO CONTINUE PAYING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OFFER FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH TO ALL PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS; INCREASING WAGES FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS; HELPING SCHOOLS USE BASIC, NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS INSTEAD OF PROCESSED PRODUCTS; ENSURING THAT COLORADO‑GROWN AND RAISED PRODUCTS ARE PART OF SCHOOL MEALS; SUPPORTING THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (SNAP) THAT HELPS LOW‑INCOME COLORADO FAMILIES AFFORD GROCERIES; AND ALLOWING THE STATE TO RETAIN AND SPEND AS A VOTER‑APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE ALL ADDITIONAL TAX REVENUE GENERATED BY THESE TAX DEDUCTION CHANGES?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Municipal Ballot Measures

CITY OF VICTOR BALLOT QUESTION 2A

Shall the offices of City Clerk and City Treasurer be appointed by City Council rather than elected by the registered electors of the City of Victor, and shall approval of this ballot question by the registered electors of the City of Victor supersede the election of any individual to the position of City Clerk and Treasurer at the November 4, 2025 election and render the elected position null and void?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

CITY OF CRIPPLE CREEK BALLOT QUESTION 2B

Shall the City of Cripple Creek form a Home Rule Charter Commission for the purpose of drafting a Home Rule Charter?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

CITY OF WOODLAND PARK BALLOT QUESTION 2C

Shall Section 6.2 of the City of Woodland Park Charter be amended to allow the Clerk up to Thirty Days to Review Recall Petition Signatures?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

CITY OF WOODLAND PARK BALLOT QUESTION 2D

Shall Section 3.4 of the City of Woodland Park Charter be amended to increase from One Year to Two Years the Residency Requirement for Election or Appointment as Mayor or City Councilmember?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

CITY OF WOODLAND PARK BALLOT QUESTION 2E

Shall section 5.3 of the City of Woodland Park Charter be amended to make Boards and Commissions subject to Term Limits Established in their By-Laws?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Special District Ballot Measures

Florissant Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A

SHALL FLORISSANT FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TAXES BE INCREASED BY $387,277 IN TAX COLLECTION YEAR 2026 (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR) AND BY WHATEVER AMOUNTS ARE RECEIVED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER BY INCREASING THE DISTRICT'S EXISTING PROPERTY TAX MILL LEVY IN PROPERTY TAX YEARS 2025 (FOR COLLECTION IN 2026) THROUGH AND INCLUDING PROPERTY TAX YEAR 2034 (FOR COLLECTION IN 2035) BY 4.0 MILLS TO IMPROVE FACILITIES, INFRASTRUCTURE AND EQUIPMENT, AND TO PROVIDE CRITICAL SERVICES; AND SHALL THE PROCEEDS OF SUCH TAXES AND INVESTMENT INCOME THEREON CONSTITUTE A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE FOR TAX YEARS 2025 THROUGH 2034, WITHOUT REGARD TO ANY SPENDING, REVENUE-RAISING, OR OTHER LIMITATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE COLORADO CONSTITUTION AND AN EXCEPTION TO THE LIMITATIONS SET FORTH IN SECTION 29-1-301 OF THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES, AND ANY OTHER LAW WHICH PURPORTS TO LIMIT THE DISTRICT'S REVENUES OR EXPENDITURES CURRENTLY IN EXISTENCE OR WHICH MAY BE ENACTED OR AMENDED IN THE FUTURE, AND WITHOUT LIMITING IN ANY YEAR THE AMOUNT OF OTHER REVENUES THAT MAY BE COLLECTED AND SPENT BY THE DISTRICT?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

School District Ballot Measures

CRIPPLE CREEK-VICTOR SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1 BALLOT ISSUE 4A

WITHOUT INCREASING THE TAX RATE, SHALL CRIPPLE CREEK-VICTOR SCHOOL DISTRICT RE-1 TAXES PREVIOUSLY APPROVED BY THE DISTRICT'S VOTERS IN CONNECTION WITH DEBT AND WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE BE EXTENDED TO PROVIDE FUNDS TO:

- INCREASE INCENTIVES TO ATTRACT AND RETAIN QUALITY TEACHERS AND STAFF; AND

- PROPERLY FUND THE ONGOING MAINTENANCE AND IMPROVEMENT OF DISTRICT FACILITIES TO LENGTHEN THE USEFUL LIFE OF CAPITAL ASSETS.

THROUGH A PERMANENT PROPERTY TAX OVERRIDE MILL LEVY IMPOSED PURSUANT TO SECTION 22-54-108 OF THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES AT A RATE OF 1.188 MILLS (WHICH PRODUCED $491,625 IN COLLECTION YEAR 2025), TO BE DEPOSITED IN THE DISTRICT'S GENERAL FUND AND TO BE IN ADDITION TO THE PROPERTY TAXES OTHERWISE AUTHORIZED TO BE LEVIED FOR THE GENERAL FUND, AND TO CONSTITUTE A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE UNDER ARTICLE X, SECTION 20 OF THE STATE CONSTITUTION?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

