2025 Election: What's on the ballot in Otero County?

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The 2025 Coordinated election is just three weeks away, and Otero County voters have a lot to decide from municipal government leaders to school district offices.

Key Dates and Deadlines

October 17 - Deadline for the county clerk to send mail ballot packets to each active, eligible elector for the Coordinated Election.

October 20 - Last day for county chairpersons of major political parties to certify appointment of registered electors to serve as members of the canvass board for statewide ballot measure in the Coordinated Election; members of the canvass board for other ballot content will be appointed in accordance with intergovernmental agreement.

October 20 - Counting of mail ballots may begin. No results may be disclosed until after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

October 27 - Last day to apply to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the Coordinated Election.

October 28 - First day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open for the November 4 Coordinated Election.

November 4 - Coordinated Election, Polls Open 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 12 - Last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received by the county clerk to be counted in the 2025 Coordinated Election.

November 14 - First day that interested parties may request and file for a recount at their own expense for the November 4, 2025, Coordinated Election.

You can view the ballot language below:

Municipal Offices

La Junta Council Member at Large (Mayor)

Two-Year Term

(Vote for One)

Joseph Ayala

La Junta Council Member Ward 1

Four-year Term

(Vote for One)

Damon R. Ramirez

La Junta Council Member Ward 2

Four-year Term

(Vote for One)

Carly Johnson

La Junta Council Member Ward 3

Four-year Term

(Vote for One)

Lisa A. Pantoya

Jeremiah Stroker

Rocky Ford Mayor

Two-Year Term

(Vote for One)

Duane Gurule

Johnny McMurray

Rocky Ford Council Member Ward 1

Two-Year Term

(Vote for One)

Write-In:____________

School District Offices

East Otero School District R-1

School Board Member At Large

Four-Year Term

(Vote For Three)

Cameron J. Salzbrenner

Gregory Kolomitz

Rodney Bickel

Tiffany M. Rizo-Morales

Swink School District 33

School Board Member At Large

Four-Year Term

(Vote for Two)

Eric Hanagan

Hannah Muth

Brad Davidson

Swink School District 33

School Board Member At Large

Two-Year Term

(Vote for One)

Andrew Grover

Manzanola School District 3J

Board of Directors - Four Year Term

(Vote for Two)

Linda Elaina Fief

Penni Blanchard

Harold Krieger

Ballot Measures

Ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically.

A ballot question listed as an “amendment” proposes a change to the Colorado Constitution, and a ballot question listed as a “proposition” proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A “YES/FOR” vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances.

A “NO/AGAINST” vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

State Ballot Measures

Proposition LL (STATUTORY)

Without raising taxes, may the state keep and spend all revenue generated by the 2022 voter‑approved state tax deduction limits on individuals with incomes of $300,000 or more and maintain these deduction limits in order to continue funding the Healthy School Meals for All program, which pays for public schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in kindergarten through twelfth grade?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Proposition MM (STATUTORY)

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED BY $95 MILLION ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES TO SUPPORT ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD FOR COLORADO KIDS AND FAMILIES, INCLUDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH:

INCREASING STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE A FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING DEDUCTIONS TO $1,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $2,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS FOR THE PURPOSES OF FULLY FUNDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO CONTINUE PAYING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OFFER FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH TO ALL PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS; INCREASING WAGES FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS; HELPING SCHOOLS USE BASIC, NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS INSTEAD OF PROCESSED PRODUCTS; ENSURING THAT COLORADO‑GROWN AND RAISED PRODUCTS ARE PART OF SCHOOL MEALS; SUPPORTING THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (SNAP) THAT HELPS LOW‑INCOME COLORADO FAMILIES AFFORD GROCERIES; AND ALLOWING THE STATE TO RETAIN AND SPEND AS A VOTER‑APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE ALL ADDITIONAL TAX REVENUE GENERATED BY THESE TAX DEDUCTION CHANGES?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

