2025 Election: What's on the ballot in Huerfano County?

The 2025 Coordinated election is just three weeks away, and Huerfano County voters have a lot to decide from municipal government leaders to school district offices.

Key Dates and Deadlines

October 20 - Last day for county chairpersons of major political parties to certify appointment of registered electors to serve as members of the canvass board for statewide ballot measure in the Coordinated Election; members of the canvass board for other ballot content will be appointed in accordance with intergovernmental agreement.

October 20 - Counting of mail ballots may begin. No results may be disclosed until after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

October 27 - Last day to apply to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online to receive a mail ballot for the Coordinated Election.

October 28 - First day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open for the November 4 Coordinated Election.

November 4 - Coordinated Election, Polls Open 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

November 12 - Last day for ballots cast by military and overseas electors to be received by the county clerk to be counted in the 2025 Coordinated Election.

November 14 - First day that interested parties may request and file for a recount at their own expense for the November 4, 2025, Coordinated Election.

Municipal Offices

City of Walsenburg Mayor

(Vote for One) (Two year term)

Gary Vezzani

City of Walsenburg City Council Ward 1

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Veronica Maes

City of Walsenburg City Council Ward 2

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Jennifer Novak

City of Walsenburg City Council Ward 3

(Vote for One) (Four year term)

Pamela Brietweiser

School District Offices

La Veta RE-2 School District School Board Director

(Vote for Two) (Two year term)

Kathy Jean Brown

Gerald Eugene Arnold

Russell Boring

La Veta RE-2 School District School Board Director

(Vote for Two) (Four year term)

Carolyn Rominger

Charles Morris

Ballot Measures

Ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically.

A ballot question listed as an “amendment” proposes a change to the Colorado Constitution, and a ballot question listed as a “proposition” proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes.

A “YES/FOR” vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances.

A “NO/AGAINST” vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

State Ballot Measures

Proposition LL (STATUTORY)

Without raising taxes, may the state keep and spend all revenue generated by the 2022 voter‑approved state tax deduction limits on individuals with incomes of $300,000 or more and maintain these deduction limits in order to continue funding the Healthy School Meals for All program, which pays for public schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in kindergarten through twelfth grade?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Proposition MM (STATUTORY)

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED BY $95 MILLION ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES TO SUPPORT ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD FOR COLORADO KIDS AND FAMILIES, INCLUDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM, AND, IN CONNECTION THEREWITH:

INCREASING STATE TAXABLE INCOME ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE A FEDERAL TAXABLE INCOME OF $300,000 OR MORE BY LIMITING DEDUCTIONS TO $1,000 FOR SINGLE TAX RETURN FILERS AND $2,000 FOR JOINT TAX RETURN FILERS FOR THE PURPOSES OF FULLY FUNDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM TO CONTINUE PAYING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OFFER FREE BREAKFAST AND LUNCH TO ALL PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS; INCREASING WAGES FOR EMPLOYEES WHO PREPARE AND SERVE SCHOOL MEALS; HELPING SCHOOLS USE BASIC, NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS INSTEAD OF PROCESSED PRODUCTS; ENSURING THAT COLORADO‑GROWN AND RAISED PRODUCTS ARE PART OF SCHOOL MEALS; SUPPORTING THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (SNAP) THAT HELPS LOW‑INCOME COLORADO FAMILIES AFFORD GROCERIES; AND ALLOWING THE STATE TO RETAIN AND SPEND AS A VOTER‑APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE ALL ADDITIONAL TAX REVENUE GENERATED BY THESE TAX DEDUCTION CHANGES?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Municipal Ballot Measures

City of Walsenburg Issue 300

SHALL THE CITY OF WALSENBURG, COLORADO SALES AND USE TAX BE INCREASED ANNUALLY BY APPROXIMATELY $1,050,000.000 BY INCREASING THE SALES AND USE TAX RATE ONE (1.00) PERCENT FROM THREE (3.00) PERCENT TO A TOTAL OF FOUR (4.00) PERCENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF OFFSETTING LAW ENFORCEMENT COSTS AND EXPENSES?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

City of Walsenburg Question 2A

Shall the offices of city clerk and city treasurer be made appointive offices at the end of the term of office of the present city clerk or upon the city clerk vacating the office and at the end of the term of office of the present treasurer or upon the city treasurer vacating the office?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

Special District Ballot Measures

La Veta Fire Protection Issue 600

SHALL LA VETA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TAX REVENUE BE INCREASED BY $150,000.00 IN THE FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR, AND BY WHATEVER ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS ARE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER, BY IMPOSING A SALES TAX, BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2026, AT A RATE OF 0.5% (50 CENTS ON EACH $100.00 DOLLARS IN TAXABLE PURCHASES) UPON EVERY TRANSACTION IN THE DISTRICT UPON WHICH THE STATE IMPOSES A SALES TAX (EXCLUDING GROCERIES AND OTHER EXEMPT ITEMS) FOR THE PURPOSES OF:

· MAINTAINING FIRE/EMS EQUIPMENT TO EXTEND THE USEFUL LIFE OF DISTRICT EQUIPMENT;

· UPGRADING FIRE ENGINES, EMERGENCY VEHICLES, AMBULANCES AND OTHER FIREFIGHTING EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING WILDLAND FIREFIGHTING EQUIPMENT, TO PROTECT LIVES AND PROPERTY;

· PROVIDING UP-TO-DATE FIREFIGHTER SAFETY GEAR AND MEDICAL EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FOR FIREFIGHTERS AND EMS PERSONNEL;

· IMPROVING AND EQUIPPING FIRE STATIONS TO MAINTAIN PROMPT RESPONSE TIMES;

AND SHALL ALL DISTRICT REVENUES BE COLLECTED, RETAINED AND SPENT AS A VOTER-APPROVED REVENUE CHANGE NOTWITHSTANDING ANY REVENUE LIMITS PROVIDED BY LAW?

YES/FOR

NO/AGAINST

