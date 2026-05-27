Woman found dead in Colorado Springs motel identified, man arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The woman who was found dead in a Colorado Springs motel has been identified, and an arrest was made.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, the woman was 65-year-old Lauren Jensen-Green.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says 60-year-old Timothy O'Brien was arrested Monday on unrelated charges. They say he will now be charged with murder in the first degree in connection to Jensen-Green's death.

This was the sixth homicide in the city this year, according to CSPD. They say at this time last year, there were 16 homicides.

Background Information

CSPD is investigating a suspicious death after a woman, later identified as Jensen-Green, was found dead.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a motel in the 1700 block of South Nevada Avenue, which is located near I-25.

Police say suspicious circumstances surrounding Jensen-Green's death prompted detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit to take over the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

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