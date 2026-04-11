Wanted suspect arrested in La Junta following short pursuit Tuesday

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — A wanted suspect was arrested in La Junta after a pursuit on Tuesday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of Hayes Avenue, which is located near Potter Park.

According to the CBI, the arrest followed a short pursuit after the La Junta Police Department spotted the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Anthony Burquez.

The CBI says Burquez then entered the home where the following agencies surrounded it:



CBI

La Junta Police Department

Colorado State Patrol

Rocky Ford Police Department

Otero County Sheriff's Office

According to the CBI, Burquez surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

At the time of his arrest, Burquez had outstanding warrants for possession of a weapon by a previous offender and a parole violation.

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