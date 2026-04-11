Wanted suspect arrested in La Junta following short pursuit Tuesday

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — A wanted suspect was arrested in La Junta after a pursuit on Tuesday, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of Hayes Avenue, which is located near Potter Park.
According to the CBI, the arrest followed a short pursuit after the La Junta Police Department spotted the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Anthony Burquez.
The CBI says Burquez then entered the home where the following agencies surrounded it:
- CBI
- La Junta Police Department
- Colorado State Patrol
- Rocky Ford Police Department
- Otero County Sheriff's Office
According to the CBI, Burquez surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.
At the time of his arrest, Burquez had outstanding warrants for possession of a weapon by a previous offender and a parole violation.
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