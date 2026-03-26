Video shows alleged suspect tied to incident involving boy in stolen car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Surveillance video shows a person the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling a suspect in an incident involving a boy being inside a stolen car.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

Police say the two-year-old boy was in the back seat of a running SUV that was stolen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20, at the King Street Apartments, which are located near the intersection of North 30th Street and Uintah Street.

According to CSPD, they found the SUV around two hours later. They say the boy was found safe in the backseat.

Police say the suspect is white or Hispanic with reddish-brown hair in a ponytail. They were wearing a black sweatshirt, camouflage pants, and either flip-flops or slide shoes.

If you have any information on who the alleged suspect is, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

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