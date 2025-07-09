Victims identified in the Highway 85 double homicide investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The victims of a double homicide in the Security-Widefield area have been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) were dispatched to a call late in the evening on July 3 about a robbery near Highway 95 and Main Street.

When they arrived, they found two people dead inside a car.

One of the victims has now been identified as 24-year-old Rylee Ferari. The other is 16 years old, their name will not be released.

In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of Rylee Ferari and the young juvenile victim. No family should ever endure the pain of losing a loved one to such senseless violence."



“Our agency is committed to ensuring justice is served in every corner of El Paso County. I am proud of the detectives and patrol deputies who worked tirelessly and relentlessly to secure a quick arrest in this case.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

Police arrested 23-year-old Eddie Lacharles Jackson at the Denver International Airport on two counts of second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Jackson is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and the sheriff's office asks that anyone with any information contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

