Highwy 85 closed south of Colorado Springs for shooting investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A shooting investigation forced the closure of a busy highway Friday morning south of Colorado Springs.

Just before 2 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff's Office posted the following to social media:

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Highway 85 between Main St and Academy Blvd. Highway 85 is currently closed."

The shooting scene is in the Security-Widefield area.

Details on possible injuries or how many people were involved were not avaialble. News5 will be at the scene and provide updates during News5 Today Friday morning. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

