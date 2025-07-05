El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection with double murder in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested one person in connection with a shooting that shut down Highway 85 on Friday, July 4.

EPSO said they received a 911 call about a robbery late Thursday night, but when deputies arrived, they found two adults dead inside a car.

Highway 85/87 was closed for several hours while deputies collected evidence, but has since reopened.

While investigating, deputies identified 23-year-old Eddie LaCharles Jackson as a person of interest.

EPSO says that detectives found that Jackson was at Denver International Airport and coordinated with local authorities to arrest him.

Officers with the Denver Police Department detained Jackson until EPSO detectives could arrive.

Jackson has been charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder and is being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office asks that anyone with any information contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719)520-7777.

