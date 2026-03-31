Two Pueblo men out on bond arrested again Monday, facing new charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Pueblo men that were out on bond have been arrested again on new charges, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 1700 East 15th Street, which is located near the Highway 50 and Troy Avenue interchange.

When police arrived, they say several people ran off. The ShotSpotter indicted gunfire came from the porch of the home, and several bullet holes were found in the house.



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Inside the home, officers found the following:



spent shell casings

live ammunition

a rifle grip

several boxes of black nitrile gloves

Police say they also found several spent rifle cases in an alley behind the home.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers saw a spray-painted Kia near gas pumps at a convenience store. The department confirmed to the car was stolen, and officers saw three men wearing masks leave the car and enter the store.

After noticing officers, the department says the three men ran through the back of the store, and a fourth person exited the stolen car and ran off.

According to police, they later confirmed one of the men had previously lived at the house on East 15th Street.

Two of the men, later identified as 22-year-old Caleb Jones and 26-year-old Ramon Ortiz, were taken into custody. The third man, whose name was not released, was arrested for a municipal warrant. The fourth man was not found, according to police.

Police then searched the stolen car and found the following:



AR-style rifle equipped with a high-capacity magazine

drugs in the center console

burglary tools

Police say the stolen car was linked to a burglary at Hercules Liquor. They also say it was seen scouting other local businesses.

Jones has been charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Ortiz is facing the following charges:



weapon offense - possession of an illegal weapon

theft of a firearm

unlawful possession of a controlled substance

possession of burglary tools

Police say Jones and Ortiz were out on bond for aggravated motor vehicle theft at the time they were arrested.

According to police, Ortiz was out on bond from an incident on February 15, with a two-year probation sentence from a July, 2025 case.

He also received a two-year deferred sentence for eluding and was ordered to complete 150 hours of a community service for a 2025 case out of El Paso County.

Police say Jones had been arrested in December, 2025 and released on bond on January 1 under enhanced supervision. He is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

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This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots All that’s left of the Two Buttes Reservoir is a scattering of lifeless buoys, a rusty lawn chair, empty beer cans, and a number of fishing lures that have fallen into the water over the years. This southeast Colorado reservoir completely dried out, taking away one of the best recreation spots

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