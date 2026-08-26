Two men arrested, guns seized following shots fired incidents in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Two men have been arrested and firearms were seized following shots fired incidents, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The incidents happened around 2:30 p.m. on August 14. The first location was in the 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, which is located near Roselawn Cemetery, and the second was near the intersection South Road and 25th Lane.

The sheriff's office determined both incidents were related.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies used security footage and identified a truck and a black BMW that were involved in the incidents. A deputy patrolling the area saw the truck parked at the Maverick convenience store along Santa Fe Drive.

Three people in the truck, later identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Trujillo-Martinez, 25-year-old Oscar DeHerrera and a 15-year-old boy were ordered, to get out of the truck. The sheriff's office says they all complied and were taken into custody.

While investigating, the sheriff's office says deputies saw two guns inside the truck. After seizing it and obtaining a search warrant, they found two guns, one with an extended magazine, and nine spent shell casings.

The BMW, which the sheriff's office says did not have license plates, returned to the area, but drove off as deputies tried to stop it. The BMW has not been located at this time.

Deputies later learned both the truck and the BMW had fired several shots as they were driving in the areas of South Aspen Road and Lasalle Road. The sheriff's office says they found 26 spent shell casings at those scenes.

Trujillo-Martinez is facing the following charges:



illegal discharge of a firearm

possessing a dangerous weapon

child abuse

prohibited use of a firearm, large capacity magazine

reckless endangerment

DeHerrera is facing the following charges:



complicity

child abuse

illegal discharge of a firearm

reckless endangerment

According to the sheriff's office, the 15-year-old was not involved in the shootings, and he is not facing charges.

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Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting The CSP troopers injured in the shooting self-transported to the hospital and are being treated, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Two CSP troopers being treated at local hospital after early morning shooting

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