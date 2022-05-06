Two CSPD officers arrested within two months, retired law enforcement reacts

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two Colorado Springs Police Officers are now on the other side of law enforcement, both facing felony charges.

Shane Reed was arrested in March and faces multiple charges, including Second Degree Kidnapping. Stephan Landreneau was arrested in May and is accused of stalking her estranged husband.

"We hold our police officers to a higher standard," said John San Agustin, a retired Commander of Investigations for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

San Agustin now works as a consultant and professor regarding police procedures.

"The badge is a very powerful, ya know...You're empowered to do things that no one else can do, right? Your empowered to make arrests, to enforce laws, and so what we want to make sure is that we don't have any bad eggs going out and enforcing things that they shouldn't be enforcing."

CSPD says their officers go through extensive training before getting the job, including background checks and psychological testing.

However, CSPD says their officers are still part of the community and they will be held accountable for any wrongdoing.

CSPD says an internal investigation will be taking place.

In San Agustin's opinion, the community should remember that both officers are considered innocent until proven guilty.

"With the temperature of what's going on in our country right now, it's very easy for us to go guilty, guilty, guilty, because we've seen things that have happened across the country where law enforcement officials were guilty of their crimes, but I think for now we've got to wait and see what happens."

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.