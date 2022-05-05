Colorado Springs police officer arrested for stalking

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that one of their officers has been arrested on the charges of stalking.

CSPD says they became aware of allegations on April 28. After an investigation CSPD "established probable cause" and arrested Officer Stephanie Landreneau on May 4 on the charges of stalking which is a class five felony.

At the time of her arrest, Landreneau was assigned as a patrol officer in the Sand Creek Division. She has been employed by CSPD since June 2016. In addition to the arrest, Landreneau has been placed on administrative leave.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released until appropriate to do so.

