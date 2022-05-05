Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs police officer arrested for stalking

Colorado Springs Police
Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Colorado Spring Police Cruiser
Colorado Springs Police
Posted at 8:19 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 22:19:28-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department announced that one of their officers has been arrested on the charges of stalking.

CSPD says they became aware of allegations on April 28. After an investigation CSPD "established probable cause" and arrested Officer Stephanie Landreneau on May 4 on the charges of stalking which is a class five felony.

At the time of her arrest, Landreneau was assigned as a patrol officer in the Sand Creek Division. She has been employed by CSPD since June 2016. In addition to the arrest, Landreneau has been placed on administrative leave.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released until appropriate to do so.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation