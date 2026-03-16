Teenager identified as victim of deadly shooting, two people arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A teenager has been identified as the victim of a shooting and two people have been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).



Watch New5's coverage of the shooting below:

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, a 15-year-old girl died during the shooting. Because of her age, her name will not be released.

In May, 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law," or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.



Watch News5's coverage on Riley's Law below:

According to police, 32-year-old Alexious Barben-Wright and 21-year-old Alyssa Jaramillo were arrested in connection to the shooting. They have been taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on March 1 outside of a shopping center in the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard, which is located near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Police received a call that morning saying several people were involved in a verbal and physical altercation. The department was told some people might have had guns.

While officers were contacting people involved in the altercation, they say they heard gunshots from the parking lot.

Officers contacted the people in one of the cars leaving the parking lot. They say they learned the 15-year-old girl had been shot. According to police, she was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries on March 7.

According to police, officers contacted another vehicle that left the parking lot at the same time. The two people in the car, later identified as Barben-Wright and Jaramillo, were arrested.

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