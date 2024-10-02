Teenager contacted in connection to threats against Colorado Springs school districts

COLORADO SPRINGS — A teenager has been contacted in connection to threats made against school districts in the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to police, they became aware of these threats on social media Tuesday.

School Resource Officers (SROs) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were able to identify where the post came from. CSPD says they were able to take the phone after contacting the teenager at a home and determining the threat was not credible.

At this time, no charges have been made against the teenager. Due to their age, the name of the teenager will not be released.

