Teenager contacted in connection to threats against Colorado Springs school districts

COLORADO SPRINGS — A teenager has been contacted in connection to threats made against school districts in the city, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
According to police, they became aware of these threats on social media Tuesday.
School Resource Officers (SROs) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were able to identify where the post came from. CSPD says they were able to take the phone after contacting the teenager at a home and determining the threat was not credible.
Covering Colorado
Police aware of 'hoax' school threats to districts circling social media
At this time, no charges have been made against the teenager. Due to their age, the name of the teenager will not be released.
___
How The Dockworkers Strike Will Have Impacts Locally
Tens of thousands of workers at major ports on the East Coast and Gulf Coast are now on strike. Where we may see an immediate impact here in Colorado is at the grocery store.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.