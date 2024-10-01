Colorado Springs Police aware of more school threats made to D11 and D2 schools, deemed non-credible

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many parents reached out to News 5 with concerns about social media posts that threatened violence again many different school districts across El Paso County Tuesday.

We reached out to these districts and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), who are aware of the threats and taking them extremely seriously, but do not believe they are credible at this time.

A News5 viewer with children at Harrison School District 2 sent us the following communication from the district.

CSPD told our newsroom they were aware of the situation after the post was sent to them directly and received tips through the Safe2Tell program.

I reached out to Colorado Springs School District 11 to see if they were aware. They were, following the reports and consulting with CSPD, they sent this district-wide message out to families, staff, and students.

We are aware of ongoing rumors circulating on social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Snapchat, about potential threats to our schools. These rumors reflect a larger national trend affecting many schools across the country. Every report we receive is thoroughly investigated with care and attention, and to date, no threats have been found to be credible. We believe these incidents are part of an online prank, and while we don’t consider the threats valid, we are taking them seriously.









Schools remain safe, and it is appropriate to send your child to school as usual. Please know that both your school and the district will communicate promptly with you should any legitimate concerns arise. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we implement heightened security protocols whenever there is any suggestion of a potential threat.









We understand that these types of rumors can cause fear and anxiety within our community. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority. We are working closely with the Colorado Springs Police Department and federal authorities to ensure all our schools remain safe learning environments.









As a community, we ask for your partnership in addressing these situations. Please talk with your children about the importance of not spreading unverified rumors on social media, and encourage them to report any concerns directly to their school or through Safe2Tell. Limiting the spread of false information is crucial to maintaining a calm and safe learning environment for everyone.









If your student is feeling anxious or worried, please remind them that our school counselors and administrators are available to provide support. Our goal is to ensure that every student feels safe and supported at school.















Thank you for your continued trust and cooperation.





Colorado Springs School District 11

CSPD's message to students and parents is the following:

"Be vigilant, and if they see anything that seems out of place, including the behavior of a fellow student, to tell a trusted adult. If the individual or individuals response for this image are determined to be local, there will be consequences." Colorado Springs Police Department

