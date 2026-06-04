Teenager charged in connection to deadly crash earlier this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on April 22 in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Lehman Drive, which is located near Dublin Boulevard.

CSPD says another teenager died in the crash, and two other people were injured.

On May 20, CSPD obtained an arrest warrant for the teenage boy, charging him with the other teenager's death and reckless endangerment. Police say the teenage boy turned himself in later that day.

According to a CSPD investigation, the teenage boy was going between 25 and 40 miles per hour over the speed limit, failed to stop at a traffic control device, and violated restrictions associated with a minor driver's license.

CSPD says they are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.

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