Student arrested Monday for bringing gun to Sierra High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A student was arrested after he was found in possession of a gun at Sierra High School on Monday, according to Harrison School District 2.

The school is located on Jet Wing Drive near Chelton Road.

According to the district, the incident was reported to school administration. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a School Resource Officer responded and found a loaded gun in the student's front waistband.

The student was arrested and charged. Due to the student's age, their name will not be released.

CSPD says no students were injured, and the gun was never fired.

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