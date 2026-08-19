Son of Representative Lauren Boebert appears in court Wednesday

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's son Tyler Boebert was in court Wednesday for the first time since his arrest in Garfield County earlier this month.



Watch News5's coverage of Tyler Boebert's arrest below:

Tyler Boebert was read his rights and advised of his charges, which include three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to arrest papers, a video shared on social media on New Year's Day in 2024 showed him having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Since his arrest, Tyler Boebert posted a $10,000 dollar bond. He will be back in court next month. If Tyler Boebert is convicted, he would be required to register as a sex offender and sever time in the Department of Corrections.

In February of 2024, Tyler Boebert was arrested in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins and credit card thefts in Rifle.

Rep. Boebert is a Republican who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2021. She served two terms in Colorado's Congressional District 3, which covers Pueblo and the Western Slope.

She is the current representative for District 4, which covers most of eastern Colorado, including parts of eastern El Paso County.

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