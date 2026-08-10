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Son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges

Lauren Boebert
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors as Republicans hold its leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post must make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Lauren Boebert
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GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Tyler Boebert, Representative Lauren Boebert's son, is facing sexual exploitation of children charges, according to court records.

The case against 21-year-old Tyler Boebert was filed on Thursday. He is facing three charges of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for alleged incidents that happened on January 1, 2024.

According to court records, Tyler Boebert was released on a $10,000 bond on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in Garfield County court on Wednesday, August 19.

News5 has requested the arrest papers regarding this case.

Rep. Boebert released the following statement regarding her son's arrest:

I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.
Rep. Lauren Boebert

In February of 2024, Tyler Boebert was arrested in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins and credit card thefts in Rifle.

Rep. Boebert is a Republican who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2021. She served two terms in Colorado's Congressional District 3, which covers Pueblo and the Western Slope.

She is the current representative for District 4, which covers most of eastern Colorado, including parts of eastern El Paso County.

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