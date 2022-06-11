Shooting investigation underway for incident at Chestnut St and Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are searching for details after someone was shot in the neighborhood near Garden of the Gods Road and Chestnut.

During the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday CSPD had an area on Chestnut closed to traffic as they investigated and secured the crime scene.

Details are still limited at this hour, but we know the call came in around midnight and a shooting victim was taken into surgery.

Police still haven't released suspect information, but the major crimes unit has been notified.

