Shooting investigation underway for incident at Chestnut St and Garden of the Gods

The shooting happened in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning
PATRICK NELSON KOAA-TV
According to Colorado Springs Police, at this time, no suspect information is available, though this is not believed to be a random incident. Evidence on scene indicated multiple shots were fired. The CSPD Violent Crimes Homicide/ Assault Unit was notified of the case.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 11:35:58-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are searching for details after someone was shot in the neighborhood near Garden of the Gods Road and Chestnut.

During the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday CSPD had an area on Chestnut closed to traffic as they investigated and secured the crime scene.

Details are still limited at this hour, but we know the call came in around midnight and a shooting victim was taken into surgery.

Police still haven't released suspect information, but the major crimes unit has been notified.

