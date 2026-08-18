Shooting involving Colorado Springs police earlier this year ruled justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have been found justified for shooting and killing a man earlier this year, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.



Watch News5's coverage of the incident below:

The shooting happened in April in a parking lot on North Academy Boulevard near Galley Road.

The report says officers were working in the area when they spotted a suspicious truck and a man, later identified as 40-year-old Benjamin Greenfield, inside.

According to CSPD, a woman then got into the truck.

Believing they were witnessing a drug deal, CSPD says officers identified themselves, turned on their emergency lights and used their vehicles to block the truck in.

At that time, officers ordered Greenfield and the woman to get out of the truck. According to CSPD, the woman eventually got out and ran, but she was quickly arrested. Her name has not been released at this time.

According to the report, Greenfield continued to refuse orders to get out of the truck and opened fire on officers from inside. At that time, police say three officers returned fire. Greenfield was then given first aid and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.



Watch body camera footage of the incident released by CSPD below:

The DA's Office says they ruled the shooting as justified because officers faced an imminent threat to their lives, and therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against them.

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