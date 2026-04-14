Shelter-in-place order issued for area near Woodmen Rd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A shelter-in-place order has been issued for an area near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The order was issued around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for Ramblewood Drive to the East Woodmen walking trail between Yellowwood Drive and Havenwood Drive.

You are asked to secure your home and stay away from doors and windows.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

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