Sexually Violent Predator sentenced to life in prison, may be more victims

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Sexually Violent Predator has been sentenced to life in prison and there may be more victims, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says 63-year-old Richard Vasquez was sentenced to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections with parole eligibility after 16 years, followed by 20 years of mandatory parole.

The case began on July 25 when a Department of Human Services representative reported allegations of sexual assault involving a child.

Detectives with the sheriff's office began investigating Vasquez, focusing on incidents in the 7000 block of Notre Way, which is located near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue.

The sheriff's office says while investigating, detectives determined Vasquez has access to several children in the Pikes Peak region.

Vasquez was arrested on October 23, according to the sheriff's office.



Watch News5's coverage of Vasquez's arrest below:

On Monday, Vasquez entered a plea agreement for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and pattern of abuse. The sheriff's office says he was also classified as a habitual sex offender.

During the trial, investigators noted Vasquez had been convicted of sexually assaulting another minor in 1987. After testimony from the victim and their family, as well as court-ordered evaluations, the judge declared Vasquez a Sexually Violent Predator.

The sheriff's office believes there may be additional victims in this case, and he has ties to Tularosa, New Mexico. If you believe you're a victim, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



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