Return to Nature co-owner will be sentenced on state charges Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — One of the co-owners of the Return to Nature funeral home will be sentenced on state charges Friday.

Jon Hallford was arrested in 2023 after investigators found nearly 200 bodies improperly stored at the funeral home in Penrose.

He and his wife, Carie Hallford, pleaded guilty to 190 state counts of abuse of a corpse.

This all began in 2023 when the bodies were discovered.

Jon Hallford is already facing a 20 year prison sentence for a federal wire charge, although he is appealing that sentence.

Carie Hallford changed her plea in federal court earlier this month, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

