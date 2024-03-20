Pueblo's ShotSpotter alert system detects shooting for second time in two weeks

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department says the were able to respond to a shooting thanks to their new ShotSpotter alert system. It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on East 10th Street near North Kingston Avenue.

Once on scene, police say they saw several suspects shooting at a group inside of a stolen car. One person was shot but is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers caught up with the suspects at an apartment complex nearby. They say a group of teenagers inside the apartment had two hanguns and a rifle.

At this time, no arrests have been made in this incident.

Last week, the ShotSpotter system led police to arrest two drive-by shooting suspects.

