Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Pueblo's ShotSpotter alert system detects shooting for second time in two weeks

On March 17 at 10:05 p.m., officers responded to 1200 E. 10th St. To investigate shots fired in the area.
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 20:07:06-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department says the were able to respond to a shooting thanks to their new ShotSpotter alert system. It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday on East 10th Street near North Kingston Avenue.

WATCH: HOW DOES SHOTSPOTTER ALERT SYSTEM WORK?

Once on scene, police say they saw several suspects shooting at a group inside of a stolen car. One person was shot but is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers caught up with the suspects at an apartment complex nearby. They say a group of teenagers inside the apartment had two hanguns and a rifle.

At this time, no arrests have been made in this incident.

Last week, the ShotSpotter system led police to arrest two drive-by shooting suspects.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App