New ShotSpotter alert system leads to arrest after drive-by shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A new ShotSpotter alert system led to an arrest after a drive-by shooting in Pueblo, according to police.

They say the ShotSpotter alert indicated a possible drive-by shooting on Tuesday around 2:15 a.m. The alert was issued for East 14th Street near the intersection of Highway 50 and Troy Avenue.

WATCH: How does ShotSpotter work?

Police move one step closer to bringing Real Time Crime Center to Pueblo

When officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence of gunshots and property damage. Police were also able to get information on the suspect's vehicle.

While investigating, police were informed of a crash near the intersection of Eagleridge Boulevard and North Elizabeth Street.

When officers arrived, they found several people in the vehicle, as well as firearms and firearm accessories. They also confirmed that the vehicle had been involved in the drive-by shooting on East 14th Street.

Police arrested 22-year-old Timothy Roy and 19-year-old Cyrus Highhawk for criminal attempted murder in the first degree and other charges related to the drive-by shooting.

An adult female was also in the car at the time. Police say she was arrested for an unrelated warrant. All three were booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center without incident, according to police.

Pueblo City Council voted to approve sources of funding for the Pueblo Police Department to implement the technology last November.

"ShotSpotter," which is owned by "SoundThinking," works by placing sensors in high crime areas that pick up on the sounds of gunfire.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.