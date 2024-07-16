Pueblo police seize nearly $20,000 during illegal gambling investigation

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department seized nearly $20,000 and cited 11 people during an illegal gambling investigation.

Police say on Monday, they executed five search warrants on local businesses allegedly involved in illegal gambling at the following locations:



320 West Northern Avenue

1103 North Elizabeth Street

1722 South Prairie Avenue

303 East Northern Avenue

According to police, a total of around $20,000 were seized as evidence along with 62 gambling machines, which replicate those commonly used in Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City were gambling is legal in the state.

According to police, they noted an increase in crime due to several illegal gambling establishments in Pueblo. They say they brought these issues to Mayor Heather Graham, who forwarded an ordinance to make these illegal establishments a municipal violation.

In a one-on-one interview with News5's Bill Folsom, Mayor Graham said she had a crime prevention strategy.

One-on-one with Heather Graham, the first female mayor of Pueblo

The ordinance was passed by Pueblo City Council on May 14 and signed into law by Mayor Graham.

Police say 11 people were cited under the new city ordinance for the following:



engaging in gambling

possession of a gambling device

gambling premise

electronic gambling

