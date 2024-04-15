Man identified after shooting in the Bessemer area of Pueblo last week

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man who died after a shooting in the Bessemer area of Pueblo has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

The coroner says he is 27-year-old Dominic Aaron Adams of Pueblo.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7 on Elm Street, which is located near the intersection of I-25 and Abriendo Avenue.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, they found Adams dead at the scene. The coroner says he was shot several times.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. At this time, no arrests have been made.

This is the 11th homicide in Pueblo this year, according to police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.