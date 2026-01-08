Pueblo police report says crime is down, but community response is mixed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo police say crime is trending downward, but some people who live and work in the city say that doesn’t match what they’re seeing day to day.

Mike Bernstein cares deeply about his Pueblo neighborhood, where safety has become a top priority. To help, Bernstein has taken matters into his own hands, patrolling neighborhoods in his car.

Bernstein says he never gets out or intervenes, but reports suspicious activity to police. He says he hopes his presence alone can help deter criminal activity.

News5 first spoke with Bernstein last June. Since then, he says he’s noticed some changes.

“A lot more outdoor activities by residents and a lot less traffic,” said Bernstein. “People on the west side are telling me they don’t see people looking at their yards like they used to.”

According to Pueblo police, several major crime categories are down compared to last year. Data shows homicides fell from 20 in 2024 to 13 in 2025, which is a 35% drop, and the city’s lowest homicide total since 2019.

arson decreased by 7%

auto theft dropped 13%

sexual assault fell 28%,

theft and larceny declined by 2%

But some downtown business owners say those numbers don’t reflect what they experience every day.

“You could look that way, but a lot of folks just stop reporting it because it’s not doing any good,” said Lee Gladney, owner of Pueblo Bearing Services. “When it takes officers over two hours to respond to a call, people have to handle it themselves.”

Gladney says his business has been repeatedly targeted, along with neighboring businesses.

“Consistent break-ins and theft to the point where it was about every week for three weeks,” said Gladney.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller says the department’s staffing situation has improved, though the department is still not fully staffed.

Police say they’re deploying officers and technology more strategically, including specialized teams and drones to combat crime.

"The amount of information community members can give our officers, crimes in progress, helps us respond faster," said Chief Noeller. "Our officers are taking guns off the streets in many cases and arresting offenders who are selling or using drugs."

Gladney says he welcomes those efforts but believes crime remains a serious concern for businesses downtown.

“As a business owner, it’s getting worse all the time,” he said.

Despite differing views on whether crime is improving or worsening, residents and business owners say they remain committed to keeping their community safe.

