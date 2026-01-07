Major crime on the decline in Pueblo, 2025 report shows promising trends

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has released the crime statistics for 2025, highlighting overall lower crime rates.

The department focuses on 'Part One Crime', which includes aggravated assault, arson, auto theft, burglary, homicide, robbery, sexual assault, and theft/larceny.

Overall, 'Part One Crime' dropped by 5% from 2024, and homicide statistics reduced by 35%, the lowest since 2019.

Arson, auto theft, sexual assault, robbery, and theft/larceny all decreased from 2024 to 2025.

Burglaries had no change, but aggravated assault increased by 4%.

Citations for loitering, loitering by minors after curfew, and curfew in the park all increased.

Decreases

Homicide (35% decrease)

2024 - 20 homicides 2025 13 homicides

Arson (7% decrease)

2024 - 54 reported 2025 50 reported

Auto Theft (13% decrease)

Sexual Assault (28% decrease)

Robbery (32% decrease)

2024 - 238 reported 2025 - 161 reported

Theft/Larceny (2% decrease)

Increases

Aggravated Assault (4% increase)

2024 - 827 reported 2025 - 857 reported)

Loitering (22% increase in citations)

Loitering by Minors After Curfew (8% increase in citations)

Curfew in the Park (135% increase in citations)

PPD attributes the changes to the Real-Time Crime Center, ShotSpotter technology expansions, the Drones as First Responders program, License Plate Readers, and the Community Connect Program.

“While the data shows a decline on overall crime, the Pueblo Police Department remains committed to enhancing community safety and tackling violent crime. We are never satisfied with crime taking place in Pueblo. I am very proud of the incredible hard work the men and women of the Pueblo Police Department, both sworn and civilian, conducted which brought about the decrease in crime in 2025, despite our manpower constraints. I also acknowledge how the Real-Time Crime Center and our increased technology has allowed us to be more proactive and act more swiftly in our response.” Pueblo Police Department Chief Chris Noeller

Additional programs and teams, such as the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement (DICE) Unit and the Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement (B.A.T.T.L.E.) Units are also given praise by the department.

